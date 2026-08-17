CJP volunteer’s father dies following ‘assault’ in Bengal

The death of a student’s father in West Bengal has brought the Cockroach Janta Party’s “School Thik Karo” campaign into a wider political spotlight, with the CJP announcing that its team will travel to Bankura and seek justice for the family.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke extended support to Abdul, a volunteer from the Inderpur police station area of Bankura district, who had been associated with the campaign and had participated in the protest at Jantar Mantar from its first day.

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Dipke said Abdul had visited the government school where he had studied after raising concerns over the condition of government schools. In a post on X, he alleged that Abdul and his family were attacked by men allegedly linked to the BJP and that his father, Janab Mafik, was killed in the incident. “It makes my blood boil that people are being murdered simply for demanding better schools,” Dipke said.

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CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka also alleged that Abdul was attacked after returning home and that his father was beaten when he intervened. According to Ranka, Abdul’s father died the following day.

“What fight have we fought? We fought for better schools. We wanted all schools in this country to be improved. But what happened from the BJP’s side? There was hooliganism and violence,” Ranka said. He also informed that the CJP team, including its zonal incharges Ankit and Vijay, would reach Bankura to support Abdul’s family. The CJP’s ongoing “School Thik Karo” campaign that commenced on August 15 calls for social audits of government schools, asking locals to document basic problems such as drinking water, electricity, toilets, benches and mid-day meals.