'Cong divided house, SAD hobnobbing with BJP': CM Mann trains guns on Opposition at Baba Bakala

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann targeted the Opposition at an Aam Aadmi Party rally on Rakhar Punya here on Friday.

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He said the Congress was a divided house and the SAD was looking for an alliance with the BJP. He alleged that several modern-day 'masands' were holding rallies on the occasion to mislead people in the name of religion.

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Calling out the Akali Dal, CM Mann alleged: “During their long misrule, the Akalis committed the sin of 'beadbi' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, shielding the perpetrators of this heinous crime and allowing firing on the innocent people."

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He said, “To return to power, the Akali Dal is now begging for an alliance with the BJP, whose hands were stained with the deaths of more than 700 farmers during the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws."

He said, “The BJP wants to deprive Punjab of Panjab University, Chandigarh, the Bhakra Dam, river waters and other legitimate rights, he alleged."

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Taking a jibe over the infighting in the Congress, he said: “Congress leaders are squabbling for power for their vested political interests. The Congress has no vision for the people or the state. Its only aim is to plunder Punjab's wealth after assuming power."

Utilising the occasion to showcase his government's welfare initiatives, Mann said on Raksha Bandhan, Rs 181.50 crore had been credited as 'shagun' to the accounts of 5.30 lakh women under the Satkar Yojana. He said a total of 70.92 lakh women had benefited from the scheme so far.

The Chief Minister said the government was working to bring one crore women under the scheme. He added that Rs 51 crore had already been paid as incentives to 1.38 lakh Satkar Sakhis, while another Rs 25 crore would be given to Anganwadi workers who assisted in registrations.

Among those present at the event were Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora, Dr Baljeet Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Hardeep Singh Mundian, Lok Sabha MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Singh Tong.