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Home / Top Headlines / Cong questions govt's foreign policy as Pak hosts 2nd round of peace talks

Cong questions govt's foreign policy as Pak hosts 2nd round of peace talks

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:02 AM Apr 21, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
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Congress senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday cited Pakistan’s reported role in hosting the second round of US-Iran talks to question the government’s diplomatic positioning, saying the development undercuts claims of isolating Islamabad on the global stage.

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In a post on X, Ramesh referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s earlier description of Pakistan as a “dalal country”, noting that the same country was now facilitating talks between Washington and Tehran. He said the first round had concluded on April 12.

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Ramesh also pointed to Pakistan’s economic situation, and said it had recently secured around $6 billion from Saudi Arabia and Qatar. According to him, the funds were used to repay a $3.5 billion loan from the UAE and service a $1.43 billion Eurobond tranche, underscoring the country’s dependence on external financial support.

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At the same time, the Congress leader said Pakistan continued to retain diplomatic relevance despite its past record. In his post, he referred to Pakistan sheltering Osama bin Laden and accused it of backing terror activities, including what he described as the orchestration of the Pahalgam attack last year.

Ramesh said these developments showed that India had not succeeded in isolating Pakistan internationally. He drew a comparison with the period following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, stating that the global positioning achieved under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was different from the present scenario.

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Referring to Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, Ramesh alleged that his remarks had contributed to tensions linked to the Pahalgam incident. He also claimed that Munir had found favour with US President Donald Trump, calling it a setback for India’s diplomatic outreach.

Ramesh said the situation pointed to gaps in the current foreign policy approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called for a comprehensive reassessment of India’s diplomatic strategy.

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