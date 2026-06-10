As the Narendra Modi-led government marked 12 years in office, the Congress on Tuesday questioned its performance on employment, inflation, agriculture, economic growth and governance, alleging that the Centre's publicity campaigns had failed to translate into tangible improvements in people's lives.

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Releasing a 12-year "accountability report" in Delhi, AICC research department chairman Prof Rajeev Gowda and communication department research and monitoring in-charge Amitabh Dubey claimed that many of the government's promises on jobs, economic development, farmers' welfare and social progress remained unfulfilled.

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Addressing a press conference, the Congress leaders accused the government of prioritising "publicity over performance" and said the gap between official claims and ground realities had widened over the years.

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On employment, Gowda, citing official data, claimed that four out of every 10 graduates remained unemployed, urban youth unemployment stood at 18.4 per cent, and only 7 per cent of unemployed graduates secured a permanent salaried job within a year. He warned that the country risked squandering its demographic dividend if quality jobs were not created.

Referring to the Global Gender Gap Index, he said India's ranking had fallen from 108 to 131, which, he argued, reflected a failure to create adequate job opportunities for women.

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Questioning the government's economic narrative, Gowda said the country had slipped from fourth to sixth place in global economic rankings because of currency depreciation and described the rupee as the worst-performing currency in Asia. He also alleged that foreign investors were withdrawing money from Indian markets. "If this is the fastest-growing economy, then why are investors leaving?" he asked.

The party further alleged that rising prices of LPG cylinders, petrol, diesel, milk and pulses had increased pressure on household budgets.

On the MSME sector, Gowda said nearly 40,000 enterprises had shut down during the last financial year, affecting employment generation and economic activity.

Turning to agriculture, the Congress said the government's promise to double farmers' incomes remained unfulfilled. Gowda alleged that farmer distress persisted, claiming that, on average, one farmer or farm labourer died by suicide every hour during the last decade. He also cited farm debt of Rs 33.5 lakh crore as evidence of mounting pressure on the agricultural sector.

The party also questioned the government's foreign policy approach, saying India faced growing external pressures despite claims of strategic autonomy and becoming a "Vishwaguru". Referring to tariff-related challenges and questions surrounding India's relationship with Iran, the Congress said the country was facing increasing pressure on key strategic interests. It described the situation as the outcome of years of "melody diplomacy", alleging that optics had taken precedence over protecting national interests.

The Congress further criticised the government's handling of energy security, claiming that despite promises of self-reliance, it had failed to adequately prepare for potential shortages of crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas by strengthening strategic reserves and long-term preparedness.

The party also accused the government of weakening democratic institutions, citing concerns over the appointment process of Election Commission members and allegations of voter deletions. It further targeted the Centre over recurring examination paper leaks and questioned its handling of the prolonged ethnic violence in Manipur.

Summing up the report, Gowda said the last 12 years had been marked by "big announcements and grand claims", but argued that publicity had increasingly replaced performance while the promised transformation in people's lives remained elusive.