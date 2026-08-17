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Home / Top Headlines / Cong seeks probe into West Bengal leader, son killing

Cong seeks probe into West Bengal leader, son killing

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Tribune News Service
Delhi, Updated At : 01:18 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Bengal Congress chief Shubhankar Sarkar (second left) meets bereaved family members on Sunday. PTI
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Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday condemned the killing of party leader Anisur Rahman and his 24-year-old son Abu Sufiyan in West Bengal’s Nadia district, questioning the safety of people and the freedom to conduct politics in the state.

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Calling the killings “heinous”, Chowdhury demanded an impartial probe and exemplary punishment for those responsible.

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The incident took place on Saturday, when Rahman (50) and his son were returning home from Bethuadahari.

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According to preliminary reports, unidentified assailants opened fire at their car near the Nagadi railway gate.

The attackers allegedly followed the gunfire with an assault using sharp-edged weapons. Both Rahman and his son reportedly died at the spot. Reacting to the killings, Chowdhury said the incident on Independence Day raised serious questions about the law and order situation and the safety of political workers.

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He also questioned the government’s claim of bringing an atmosphere of fearlessness, saying the incident showed that concerns over people’s security and the right to carry out political activities remained.

“We demand a proper and impartial investigation and exemplary punishment of the guilty at the earliest,” Chowdhury said in a social media post. Rahman was a member of the Bengal Congress Committee and general secretary of the Nadia District Congress Committee. He was also one of the senior Congress leaders in the Nakashipara area and had held several organisational responsibilities in the party.

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