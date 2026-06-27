Cong seeks SC-led probe into Ram Mandir donation ‘theft’, asks PM to act

The Congress on Friday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged embezzlement in the Ram Mandir trust, urged the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and order an investigation, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervene to ensure those responsible are punished and sought the dissolution of the trust currently managing the temple.

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Addressing a press conference here, senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla alleged that irregularities involving hundreds, if not thousands, of crores of rupees had taken place and said the matter warranted an independent probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

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Shukla said the Congress had deliberately refrained from commenting on the issue earlier as it did not want to politicise the matter. However, he added that the registration of an FIR itself amounted to an admission by the government that serious financial irregularities and embezzlement had taken place.

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“Once an FIR has been registered, it becomes the responsibility of all political parties to ensure that the truth is established and the guilty are punished,” he said.

The Congress leader urged PM Modi to personally intervene and ensure that those responsible for the alleged loot of devotees’ donations were identified and brought to book.

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He maintained that while junior employees had been arrested so far, it was impossible for alleged embezzlement running into hundreds or thousands of crores to have taken place without the knowledge, consent or involvement of senior functionaries associated with the trust.

“The real culprits must be punished and not merely junior employees,” Shukla said.

Holding the BJP responsible for ensuring accountability, Shukla said the party governs Uttar Pradesh and exercises control over the trust managing the Ram Mandir.

Taking a swipe at the ruling party, he remarked, “Earlier, it sought votes in the name of Lord Ram and now it is looting money in Lord Ram’s name.”

Referring to the BJP’s slogan, “Jo Ram ko laaye hain, hum unko laayenge”, Shukla asked what action should now be taken against those “who have looted Lord Ram”. He also demanded the disbanding of the existing trust and said politicians should have no place in temple trusts.

“Politicians have no business being members of temple trusts,” he said. Shukla further alleged that the BJP’s objective was to hijack and take control of temple trusts, divert donations and use them for political purposes.

“This will not be accepted by the people of India,” he said, reiterating that the investigation must identify and punish those who orchestrated the alleged embezzlement and not stop at lower-level employees.

The remarks come amid a political row over alleged financial irregularities linked to the Ram Mandir trust following police action and the registration of an FIR in the matter.