The Congress on Saturday hailed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as a victory for students who spearheaded the NEET paper leak protests, but said the battle for accountability was not over. The party demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the country's youth and sought action against those responsible for the alleged crackdown on protesters.

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the voices of students had finally reached the doors of an "arrogant government". Describing the resignation as a victory for crores of young people who took to the streets demanding reforms in the education system, he said it marked the triumph of truth over what he called PM Modi's obstinacy.

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Kharge also said the development was a victory for families who had suffered because of the alleged failures in the education system and lost their children. He urged the PM to apologise to the youth and demanded strict action against those responsible for the lathi-charge and pellet firing on students during the protests.

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Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal termed the resignation a "victory for India's youth", saying the determination of millions of students had forced Dharmendra Pradhan to quit.

He said the Congress had been demanding Pradhan's resignation since the NEET paper leak surfaced, with Rahul Gandhi consistently raising the issue and standing with students throughout the agitation. Venugopal said that while Pradhan's resignation was an important step, the party's other demands remained unchanged, including action against those accused of attacking students and an apology from the PM.

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Stressing that the movement would continue, Venugopal said the Congress would keep pressing for reforms in the education sector to ensure fairness in examinations, reduce the burden on students and improve the quality of education.

He also paid tribute to millions of students across the country for sustaining the agitation, saying their collective resolve had compelled the government to act, and praised Rahul Gandhi for remaining one of the strongest voices in support of their cause.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said Pradhan's resignation had been forced by sustained pressure from students, accusing the Prime Minister of shielding the former minister until it became politically untenable. He described the resignation as a victory for a generation frustrated with what he called an unfair and corrupt education system.

Ramesh alleged that Pradhan consistently refused to acknowledge the NEET paper leak, choosing instead to describe it as "irregularities", which, according to him, undermined the prospects of a fair investigation and accountability. He also accused the former minister of failing to implement meaningful reforms despite repeated examination controversies and alleged that key positions in the National Testing Agency remained without a full-time head for a prolonged period after the 2024 paper leak.

The Congress leader further alleged widespread corruption in institutions under the Education Ministry, claiming that irregularities had surfaced in appointments and functioning of several higher education bodies and central universities. He also accused Pradhan of ignoring recommendations made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education on reforming the NTA and alleged that he remained indifferent while students protesting the NEET paper leak were subjected to police action.

Ramesh also referred to the controversy surrounding the CBSE's On Screen Marking System contract, alleging irregularities in the procurement process and questioning the delay in the inquiry into the matter. He maintained that Pradhan's resignation was not the end of the issue and reiterated the Congress' demand that Prime Minister Modi apologise to students and ensure accountability for the alleged use of force, including pellet guns, against protesters.