Congress leaders defend Priyanka Gandhi after Ravneet Bittu threatens complaint

After Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday said he would file a formal complaint against Priyanka Gandhi seeking a probe into the circumstances under which she had sent him to meet protesting farmers during the farm law agitation in 2020-21, Congress leaders came forward to defend Gandhi and flayed Bittu.

Advertisement

Bittu was allegedly assaulted at the protest site.

Advertisement

Also read: 'Almost lynched’ at farmers’ protest: Ravneet Bittu seeks probe into Priyanka Gandhi’s role

Advertisement

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, in a post on X, said, “Years later, @RavneetBittu memory has made a miraculous recovery, right on cue when his political masters tighten the chokehold. Selective dementia, it seems, follows a convenient calendar. A spent bullet of Punjab politics is now making the loudest noise, proof that when relevance runs low, even old cartridges try to echo like fresh ammunition. Dragging @priyankagandhi ji into this feels like a headline hunt. Some scripts are clearly recycled, just with a louder mic.”

Years later, @RavneetBittu memory has made a miraculous recovery, right on cue when his political masters tighten the chokehold. Selective dementia, it seems, follows a convenient calendar. A spent bullet of Punjab politics is now making the loudest noise, proof that when… https://t.co/FSqnzxcgzF — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) February 17, 2026

Advertisement

Raja Warring, taking to X, said, “Though strange, but not surprising that @RavneetBittu has shamelessly tried to drag Congress General Secretary Ms @priyankagandhi ji into an incident that happened with him six years ago. It is so childish on his part to suggest that Ms Gandhi deliberately forced him to go to the farmers’ protests where, he claims, he was almost lynched. Needless to say that these charges deserve to be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. At the same time one feels sad and pity for Bittu that what he is forced to do to be in the good books of his masters.”

Though strange, but not surprising that @RavneetBittu has shamelessly tried to drag Congress General Secretary Ms @priyankagandhi ji into an incident that happened with him six years ago. It is so childish on his part to suggest that Ms Gandhi deliberately forced him to go to… https://t.co/kqtNGylYzA — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) February 17, 2026

Retired IAS officer Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal said, “The "forgotten" files in @RavneetBittu’s mind have been dusted off just in time to serve his handlers. It’s amazing how memory clears up when a political leash is tightened. What we’re seeing is a spent force trying to sound like a powerhouse. Targeting @priyankagandhi ji is the oldest trick in the book for someone fishing for a headline. The ammunition is old, damp, and recycled—it’s just the volume that’s been turned up.”