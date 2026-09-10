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Home / Top Headlines / Congress likely to reshuffle secretaries as Pilot meets ‘disgruntled’ leaders

Congress likely to reshuffle secretaries as Pilot meets ‘disgruntled’ leaders

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Days after the appointment of Sachin Pilot as AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs, the Congress high command is likely to reshuffle several AICC secretaries (co-in-charges), including those assigned to Punjab. The Punjab Congress currently has three AICC secretaries — Suraj Thakur, Ravindra Dalvi and Hina Kaware — who oversee the Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions, respectively.

A senior leader privy to the developments said formal orders regarding the appointment of AICC secretaries for various states were expected shortly. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is currently interviewing candidates as part of the party’s exercise to appoint a new team of AICC secretaries.

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Of around 150 prospective candidates, nearly 40 have reportedly been shortlisted. The revamped team is expected to include several new faces as Rahul seeks to reshape the Congress organisation ahead of upcoming electoral battles.

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A senior Congress leader said it remained to be seen whether the party would replace secretaries in poll-bound states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Party insiders said the high command had reviewed the performance of the three Punjab secretaries during recent assessment meetings held when former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge.

Changes in the list of secretaries are expected in the coming days alongside important political and organisational decisions ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Punjab outreach programme, scheduled for the third week of this month.

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Sources said the newly appointed Punjab affairs in-charge, Sachin Pilot, had met several Punjab leaders over the past two days, including CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and MLAs Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Barindermeet Singh Pahra and Pargat Singh.

In media interactions over the past two days, Pilot has maintained that all Punjab leaders assured him they would work collectively under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to strengthen the party in the state.

However, leaders opposed to PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring are learnt to have conveyed their grievances to Pilot during these meetings. Publicly, however, they have pledged full cooperation. Despite these assurances, several leaders continue to stay away from events organised under Warring’s leadership.

“In the coming days, it will become clear whether leaders such as Channi and Randhawa are willing to share the stage with Warring. All leaders are awaiting Rahul Gandhi’s decision, which is expected in the coming weeks. The party’s immediate priority is to ensure a united show of strength during Rahul Gandhi’s proposed outreach programme ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections,” a senior leader said.

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