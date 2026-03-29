Critical antibiotic Meropenem, IV fluids to cost more from April 1

Critical antibiotic Meropenem and intravenous fluids, including glucose and sodium chloride injections, are set to cost more from April 1 with the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) revising the upper price cap for these categories of drugs this week.

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An NPPA notification details upward revision in the ceiling price of Meropenem, a powerful last-resort antibiotic widely used in intensive care units across the country. New rates come into force from April 1, 2026, and factor in the government’s annual Wholesale Price Index adjustment, officials said.

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The revision applies specifically to Meropenem injections supplied in dual chamber bags manufactured by Gufic Biosciences Limited.

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Under the revised ceiling, the 500 milligram Meropenem injection will now be capped at Rs 851.43 (as against Rs 845.94 earlier) per dual chamber bag while the 1,000 milligram version will carry a maximum ceiling price of Rs 1,121.96 (as against Rs 1114.72) per dual chamber bag, both figures exclusive of the applicable Goods and Services Tax.

The revision represents a marginal increase of 0.64956 percent over the previous ceiling, pegged to the Wholesale Price Index for 2025 over 2024. It will, however, impact bulk purchases.

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Meropenem is a broad-spectrum carbapenem antibiotic administered intravenously and is typically reserved for critically ill patients suffering from severe bacterial infections, including septicaemia, hospital-acquired pneumonia, complicated urinary tract infections and infections in immunocompromised patients. Its inclusion under price control underlines the government’s intent to keep life-saving hospital medicines financially accessible.

Manufacturers currently selling above the revised ceiling are legally bound to immediately slash their prices to bring them within the notified limit.

Conversely, manufacturers whose existing maximum retail price (MRP) falls below the old ceiling are permitted to revise their prices upward in line with the WPI-based formula under paragraph 16(2) of the Drugs Prices Control Order, 2013. Any manufacturer failing to comply with the ceiling price faces liability to deposit the overcharged amount along with interest under the Drugs Prices Control Order, 2013, read with the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

By another order, the NPPA has fixed the ceiling price for 5 per cent glucose injection (1000 ml non-glass container with special features) at Rs 97.40 (instead of Rs 95.10 earlier), while the 500 ml pack is capped at Rs 84.24.

For glucose with sodium chloride (5% + 0.9%), the ceiling prices are Rs 102.34 for 1000 ml and Rs 87.58 for 500 ml packs. In the case of sodium chloride (0.9%) injections, prices range from Rs 43.07 for 100 ml to Rs 100.87 for 1000 ml packs. These prices are exclusive of GST, where applicable.

“The latest revision supersedes the earlier price orders related to these formulations and is aimed at maintaining price control on essential hospital-use fluids while allowing limited adjustments in line with inflation,” officials said.

The order on IV fluids applies mainly to scheduled formulations packed in non-glass containers with special features and manufactured by major players such as B Braun Medical, Baxter India, Fresenius Kabi, Otsuka Pharmaceutical India and others.