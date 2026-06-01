Days after Kasol firing, 60-yr-old run over twice by ‘drunk’ Delhi tourist near Manali

A 60-year-old pedestrian was killed in a horrific road accident in Kullu after he was allegedly hit, dragged and run over twice by a Delhi-registered car in the Farm area on Naggar Road, near Manali, in Kullu district on Monday.

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The incident comes two days after a tourist from Punjab shot a local man in the leg allegedly after a minor dispute over parking at Kasol in Kullu district on Saturday.

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According to eyewitnesses, the Maruti Swift car, bearing registration number DL12CU0584, was being driven on the wrong side of the road when it hit the victim, Ram Krishan, a local resident, who was walking along the roadside. Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver, identified as 29-year-old Vikrant Vij of Karol Bagh in Delhi, dragged the victim for nearly 25 feet before reversing the vehicle and running over him again, resulting in his death on the spot.

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Call for tight security in Parbati valley The Kasol firing incident has triggered concern across Parbati valley, with residents seeking security against armed and unruly visitors. Local residents demanded a permanent security checkpost at Hathithan near Bhunter to monitor tourists entering the region

Om Prakash, an eyewitness, said he was heading towards the town after getting his vehicle washed when the speeding car from Delhi overtook him. He claimed the vehicle had two young men and a woman inside, with loud music playing, and that the occupants were allegedly consuming liquor while travelling. He said the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

Local residents managed to stop the driver when he allegedly tried to flee the scene. They informed the police, who arrested the accused and took the body into custody for post-mortem examination.

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Kullu Superintendent of Police Madan Lal Kaushal said a case had been registered against the accused under Section 105 of theBNS, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Statements of witnesses have been recorded under Section 173 of the BNSS.

The SP said Vij had been arrested and the vehicle impounded, while the other occupants of the car were being questioned. “The investigation is ongoing and all aspects are being examined thoroughly,” said Kaushal. The police have sent the victim’s body for autopsy as they continue to piece together the sequence of events leading to the tragic death.