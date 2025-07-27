DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Deals under UPA hurt India: Goyal

Deals under UPA hurt India: Goyal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
Advertisement

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday termed the India-UK Free Trade Agreement as the most comprehensive and beneficial trade deal ever signed by India, noting that the country had arrived in the comity of developed nations with this pact.

Advertisement

Recalling the Congress-led UPA's FTAs when India mainly dealt with ASEAN nations often opening domestic markets at the cost of domestic interests, Goyal said, “Business leaders often complained about UPA-era FTAs hurting India. We would only deal with countries like in the ASEAN which are our competitors. This hurt national interests. Today we are dealing with developed nations which complement our interests.”

Goyal said the FTA with the UK would again open India to trade in developed nations. “The UPA was opening Indian markets for nations which were competing with us and hurt our manufacturing. We have finalised deals with Mauritius, Australia, four EFTA nations, the UAE and now the UK,” he said adding that India is talking to other developed nations also.

Advertisement

“Now we are expanding where we do not compete with each other but complement each other. The deal with UK will help make a developed India,” he said.

Goyal when asked what the most sticking point of the deal was said: “The toughness of the deal with UK can be gauged by the fact that it has been over two decades in the making. The trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi has generates worldwide has helped us seal this deal."

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts