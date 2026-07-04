Deeply hurt by Ram Temple donation theft: RSS calls for severe punishment

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In a statement, the RSS second in command, Dattatreya Hosabale, while calling for severe punishment against anyone found guilty and urging the Ram Mandir Trust to do what it takes to restore the lost faith of Hindus whose sentiments have been hurt, also appealed to the community to foil the attempt of “anti-national forces to exploit the temple theft incident”.

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“The RSS calls upon the entire Hindu society to display necessary patience and restraint during this difficult moment and thwart the conspiracies of anti-Hindu and anti-national forces seeking to malign the Hindu dharma and society by exploiting this unfortunate incident,” Hosabale said.

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He said the grand temple constructed at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi had become a centre of reverence, faith and devotion for the entire Hindu society, owing to the struggles of generations and the dedication, sacrifice and martyrdom of crores of Rambhakts (devotees).

“The unfortunate incident of theft from the donation boxes kept at the Shri Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and devotees; we are all extremely pained and angered by this event,” said the RSS general secretary.

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The statement comes ahead of the Ram Mandir Trust’s July 6 meeting where the fate of Trust general secretary Champat Rai and his aide Anil Mishra will be sealed.

The Sangh, in its first official remarks on the matter, has signalled to the Trust to do whatever it takes in order that the faith of Hindus is restored.

“It is natural for the entire Hindu society, including the RSS, to expect the Trust to treat this highly condemnable incident as an extraordinary matter and take effective steps to rectify all shortcomings in the temple management and operations. This is crucial to ensure that the faith and reverence of crores of Ram devotees in the Ayodhya temple remain unbroken and steadfast,” Hosabale said.

He told the Trust — dominated by its affiliate VHP which was at the forefront of the Temple movement — to end the current state of confusion and uncertainty.

“In this regard, we expect the temple management and the government-appointed SIT to take all necessary initiatives. We are confident that through proper financial management, flawless and transparent operational systems, and an atmosphere imbued with purity, sanctity and true dharmikta, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will continue to strengthen the faith and trust of the Hindu society,” Hosabale said.

The top RSS functionary said it was at the request of the Trust that the UP Government constituted the SIT and initiated legal proceedings based on its recommendations.

“It is essential to ensure that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment,” Hosabale said as the SIT probe revealed several luxury properties in the name of the eight persons named as accused in the FIR registered on June 25 and arrested.

The real issue at hand is what the Trust will do with Rai and Mishra, who put in their resignations recently. The RSS, for its part, has indicated to the Trust today that the guilty should not go unpunished.

Rai, VHP’s international vice-president, who oversaw the temple affairs, remains in the eye of the storm.

RSS sources said the law would take its course in the matter of removal or continuation of the Trust members.

Under the Trust bylaws, a member of the Trust can be removed if a two-thirds of the Trust votes for the move. Currently two of the 14 trustees have resigned. The bylaws further provide for acceptance of the resignation of Trust members and their removal from the position they held. However, the bylaws say all members will continue to be trustees for life.

It remains to be seen how the Trust members negotiate the latter provision (Trust officials can resign but will stay trustees for life) in the case of Rai and Mishra.

The RSS today reacted 20 days after UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered the establishment of an SIT in the matter.

The Sangh had so far been distancing itself from the issue, letting its affiliate dealing with issues of faith — the VHP — do the fielding through international president Alok Kumar.