Delhi ends ‘work from home’ for employees as geopolitical situation ‘normalises’

With the geopolitical situation having “practically normalised”, the Delhi Government has decided to withdraw the work from home arrangement for its employees and restore regular office functioning.

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Announcing the decision, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “Now that the geopolitical situation has practically normalized, withdrawal of Work from Home on Wednesdays & Saturday. Order will be issued today.”

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As part of the revised measures approved by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government has ordered the withdrawal of the Work from Home facility on Wednesdays and Saturdays for employees of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

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The formal order is expected to be issued later today.

The government has also revised office timings for GNCTD employees. Under the new schedule, government offices will function from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm. The timings for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will remain unchanged at 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

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The CMO said, “Staggered timings for GNCTD revised to 10 am to 6:30 am. MCD same -8:30 am to 5 pm”

The latest decision marks the return to normal administrative functioning in the national capital after precautionary measures were introduced in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation.