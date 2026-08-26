The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave residents of three slum clusters near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (7-LKM) residence six weeks to vacate the area and move to alternative housing offered by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), setting a firm deadline in a long-running relocation dispute.

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A Bench headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tejas Karia said after the six-week period, the government could clear the land with the assistance of police. At the same time, the court made it clear that the government would remain bound by its commitments and by its earlier orders in the matter.

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The court directed DUSIB to provide alternative accommodation to the residents and ensure that essential facilities are available at the new location. It also held that the rehabilitation did not violate the applicable rehabilitation policy.

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The order came while hearing appeals filed by residents of Bhai Ram Camp, DID Camp and Masjid Camp, who had challenged an earlier order of a single judge directing their removal. The residents are being shifted to a DUSIB colony at Savda Ghevra in outer Delhi. The government had submitted that sewer lines, water supply, parks and roads were already available there, while further basic facilities were being developed.

To ensure that the relocation does not stop at the deadline for vacating the camps, the court constituted a committee headed by former judge Manmohan Sharma to oversee the rehabilitation and ensure that the commitments made to the residents are fulfilled. The committee will also include members from various departments of the Delhi Government and the Cetre.

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The court directed the government to immediately issue a notification for the committee’s formation. DUSIB was also told by Delhi High Court that providing facilities at the relocation site would be essential to carrying out the rehabilitation.