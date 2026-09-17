Delhi HC seeks govt response on policy to regulate 'addictive' social media features

From endless scrolling and autoplay videos to personalised feeds, notifications and the lure of “likes”, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre whether it was considering a policy to examine social media design features alleged to keep users, particularly youngsters, hooked.

A Division Bench of Justices Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Amit Sharma asked Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma to obtain instructions from the government on whether any policy was being contemplated to deal with what a PIL describes as “engagement-maximising” and “addiction-causing” architecture used by social media platforms.

Advertisement

The court granted the Centre three weeks to respond and deferred the hearing. The PIL, filed by law professor Dr Vikas Kathuria, turns the spotlight away from what users see on social media to how platforms are allegedly designed to keep them coming back.

Advertisement

Kathuria has flagged infinite scroll, autoplay, short-form videos such as reels, algorithmically curated and personalised feeds, persistent notifications and engagement metrics such as “likes”, contending that these features are engineered to repeatedly capture users’ attention.

During the hearing, the Bench asked the Centre directly whether it was contemplating a policy on the issue. ASG Sharma said he did not have specific instructions on that question and sought time.

Advertisement

He pointed to previous Supreme Court and Delhi High Court orders declining to entertain similar matters and argued that the relief sought essentially entered the government’s policy domain. Sharma suggested that Kathuria’s petition could instead be treated as a representation and considered by the government within a stipulated period.

That suggestion prompted another question from the Bench. The court wondered how it could direct the government to frame a policy within a fixed timeframe when policy formulation itself fell within the executive’s domain. It instead asked the ASG to ascertain whether the Centre was contemplating any policy or measure on the issue.

The petition has named the Ministries of Electronics and Information Technology, Women and Child Development, Education, and Health and Family Welfare, besides the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, as respondents. It has also impleaded Meta Platforms, Google, Snap, X and Telegram.

Kathuria’s case makes a distinction between harmful content and allegedly harmful design. His grievance, according to the petition, is not directed at individual posts, videos or other material on social media. Instead, he argues that the underlying architecture is built to “capture, retain and repeatedly re-stimulate” users’ attention.

The petition contends that Indian law currently does not specifically regulate allegedly addictive platform architecture independently of rules governing illegal or harmful online content.

It particularly raises concerns about young users, referring to what it describes as a “mental-health crisis” among those aged 15 to 24 and citing anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, cyberbullying-related stress and compulsive scrolling.

These claims and any causal link between particular platform features and mental-health outcomes remain issues raised by the petitioner and have not been adjudicated by the High Court.

The PIL also cites regulatory developments overseas to argue for examination of similar safeguards in India. Kathuria has clarified that he is not seeking a blanket ban on social media. Instead, he wants specific engagement-maximising features examined and, where considered necessary, restricted or regulated through calibrated safeguards.

The petition seeks the constitution of an expert committee to study such design features and recommend evidence-based standards. The petition also seeks compensation from the social-media companies for harm it alleges their design features have caused young users.