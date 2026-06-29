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Home / Top Headlines / Delhi murder: Husband travels from Lucknow, kills wife in sleep over suspected affair

Delhi murder: Husband travels from Lucknow, kills wife in sleep over suspected affair

The accused allegedly purchased a knife in Lucknow before travelling to Delhi by bus

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:30 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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The deceased has been identified as Sonam Joshi, a native of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Representative Image/iStock
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The Shahdara District Police on Monday claimed to have solved the murder of a 30-year-old woman within hours of the crime by arresting her husband, who allegedly travelled from Lucknow to Delhi and stabbed her to death while she was asleep in East Delhi’s Karkardooma village.

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The incident came to light on Sunday morning when Anand Vihar police station received a PCR call reporting that a woman was lying in a pool of blood inside a room in Karkardooma village. Police teams reached to the spot and found the victim dead with multiple stab injuries.

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The deceased has been identified as Sonam Joshi, a native of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She worked as a domestic help in Noida and had recently been staying at the residence of her sister-in-law, Kaushal, in Karkardooma village.

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Senior police officers, along with the Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), examined the scene, collected evidence and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

According to the investigation, the accused, Anuj Joshi (35), allegedly purchased a knife in Lucknow before travelling to Delhi by bus. Police said he reached Karkardooma village at around 5:40 am on June 28, entered the room where Sonam was sleeping and stabbed her multiple times.

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After allegedly committing the murder, the accused hid the knife inside a plastic bag in the same room.

With the help of family members and local residents, the police apprehended Joshi. The alleged murder weapon was also recovered at his instance.

The accused, a resident of Pandey Tola in Aliganj, Lucknow, reportedly earns his livelihood by operating an ice cream cart.

According to the police, Anuj was previously married to a woman named Jyoti, with whom he has two children. After their divorce, he married Sonam, and the couple has three children. All five children are currently living with the accused in Lucknow.

The alleged motive was the accused's suspicion that his wife was having an extramarital affair.

Further investigation is under way.

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