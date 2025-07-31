DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Despite Trump's latest threat, India can't decouple from Russian military equipment 

Despite Trump's latest threat, India can't decouple from Russian military equipment 

An estimated 60-70% of India's current military inventory is of Russian or Soviet origin. This creates a significant logistical and operational hurdle to any rapid transition.
article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
New Delhi’s war-machine is majorly parented from Russia. This includes large fleets of fighter jets, tanks, rifles, helicopters and the S-400 air defence system.
Advertisement

The threat of US penalties notwithstanding, it would be near impossible for India to decouple itself from Russian-origin military equipment.

Advertisement

New Delhi’s war-machine is majorly parented from Russia. This includes large fleets of fighter jets, tanks, rifles, helicopters and the S-400 air defence system, besides the partnership for the BrahMos missile, which proved its efficacy during Operation Sindoor.

The US and its European allies often accuse India and China of buying crude oil and military equipment from Russia, which in turn funds the war machine against Ukraine.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump today said India would not just face 25 per cent tariff, but also penalties for buying weapons and oil from Russia. He posted on social media platform Truth Social “they ( India) have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of energy…India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for the above starting August 1”.

Though Trump blamed India for buying ‘a majority of military equipment from Russia’, New Delhi also purchased military equipment from the US that, so far, has been a buyer-seller relationship. Despite spending almost $20 billion in purchases in the past decade and a half, India has not gotten technology transfer from the US on any major equipment. This includes, General Electric F 404 engines, surveillance plane Boeing P8-I, transport planes C-17 and C-130J, helicopters, such as Chinook, Apache and MH60R.

Advertisement

Russia is more amenable to India’s demands of technology transfer. Russia has a joint venture to produce the BrahMos in India; a majority of Sukhoi 30 MKI jets were produced in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; T-90 tanks are produced at a factory near Chennai while AK 203 Rifle is made at a facility near Lucknow.

Sweden-based Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in its annual report on March 10 this year said for a five-year block 2020-2024, India was the second largest importer of weapons globally. Russia, supplied 36 per cent of these imports.

Despite India’s push towards indigenisation, there is a deep-rooted dependency, established in cost-effectiveness and strategic legacy with the Russia from the Cold War era. Western nations were hesitant to supply advanced weaponry to a ‘non-aligned’ India, the Soviet Union emerged as a reliable and willing partner.

An estimated 60-70% of India's current military inventory is of Russian or Soviet origin. This creates a significant logistical and operational hurdle to any rapid transition. India armed forces and their maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) ecosystem, including manufacturing facilities under license, a well-trained workforce, and a deeply ingrained institutional knowledge of Russian platforms.

Also during Soviet times military hardware was significantly more affordable for India than what Western counterparts had.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts