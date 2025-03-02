Development of agriculture sector, rural prosperity twin objectives of Centre: Modi

Development in the agriculture sector and the prosperity in villages are the twin objectives towards which the government is working, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural Prosperity', Modi observed that agriculture is the “first engine of development” and that the budget reflects “continuity in policies while expanding the vision for a developed India.”

Highlighting the success of the Pradhan Mantri (PM) Kisan Samman Nidhi, Modi said nearly Rs 3.75 lakh crore had been transferred to the accounts of 11 crore farmers. “The annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 is strengthening the rural economy,” he said.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister further pointed out that agricultural production has risen from 265 million tonnes to over 330 million tonnes in the past decade. “We have announced the formation of PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana in the Budget. Under this, focus will be on the development of 100 districts with the lowest agricultural productivity in the country,” he said.

"It is important to implement this year's Budget in a speedy manner. The Budget has been formed and our entire focus should be on the action," Modi said, adding that the stakeholders should identify "obstacles and shortcomings" in budget implementation.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister highlighted ICAR's contributions, stating that between 2014 and 2024, more than 2,900 new varieties of foodgrains, pulses, and sugarcane and other crops were developed using modern tools and cutting-edge technology in the breeding programme.

"You have to ensure these new varieties are available at affordable rates to farmers. We also need to ensure farmers' produce is not affected by weather aberrations," Modi said.