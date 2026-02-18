DT
PT
Home / Top Headlines / Digi platforms must respect Indian law, culture: Vaishnaw

Digi platforms must respect Indian law, culture: Vaishnaw

Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday asserted that global digital platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and Meta must operate strictly within the constitutional and legal framework of India, while also respecting the country’s cultural context.

Addressing a press conference on the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam here, the minister — while expressing concern around digital content and emerging technologies — said that any platform operating in India must adhere to the Constitution and the nation’s laws. “Whether it is Netflix, YouTube or Meta, all platforms must function within the legal framework of the country in which they operate,” he said. The minister emphasised that multinational companies must recognise that cultural sensitivities vary across nations.

On the issue of deepfakes, the minister expressed concern over the growing threat posed by manipulated digital content. He called for stronger regulatory measures to address the misuse of artificial intelligence technologies. “Deepfakes are a problem growing day by day. There is a clear need to protect our children and society from the harms those can cause,” he said.

Vaishnaw said that the government has already initiated discussions with industry stakeholders to determine what additional regulations might be required beyond existing measures. He also pointed out that the Parliamentary IT Committee has studied the issue and made observations, which will contribute to shaping future policy.

“Certainly, we need much stronger regulations on deepfakes and we will build consensus within Parliament to bring in stronger safeguards,” he added.

Regarding age-based content regulation, Vaishnaw said that many countries have recognised the importance of implementing age-based restrictions to ensure that children access appropriate content. He said the government is currently in discussion with social media platforms to determine the most effective mechanisms for implementing age-based controls.

The government, he added, remains committed to ensuring that digital platforms operate responsibly.

Sorry for Day 1 mess

Vaishnaw on Tuesday apologised to all those who faced inconvenience during the opening day of the India AI Impact Summit, assuring that the government is making every effort to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all those who are participating in the mega event.

