DK Shivakumar stakes claim, set to take oath as 25th Karnataka CM on June 3

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday invited the newly elected CLP leader D K Shivakumar, to take oath as the 25th Chief Minister of the state on June 3.

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The invitation followed Shivakumar’s meeting with the Governor at Lok Bhavan, where he staked his claim to form a new government. Shivakumar was accompanied by outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior state leaders.

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Earlier, ending months of speculation over Karnataka’s leadership transition, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Saturday unanimously elected DK Shivakumar as its leader, formally clearing the way for him to become the state’s next Chief Minister after Siddaramaiah stepped down. He is likely to take oath on June 3.

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The decision was taken at a meeting of Congress legislators at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, where outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself proposed Shivakumar’s name for the top post. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara seconded the proposal, which received unanimous support from party MLAs.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal later formally announced Shivakumar’s election, completing the constitutional process before his appointment as Chief Minister.

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The transition, however, unfolded amid moments of suspense and backroom consultations inside Vidhana Soudha as Congress leaders navigated the final steps of the leadership change.

Proceedings began with Congress central observer and AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala informing legislators that the process to elect the next legislature party leader would begin with a proposal from Siddaramaiah.

In the first step, Siddaramaiah moved a one-line resolution stating that the decision regarding the new legislature party leader would be left to the Congress high command. The proposal, seconded by Parameshwara, was passed unanimously through a show of hands.

Surjewala then announced a 10-minute recess, triggering brief political suspense inside Vidhana Soudha. During the break, Siddaramaiah, Venugopal and Surjewala held closed-door discussions in the Chief Minister’s chamber before returning to complete the process.

Once the meeting resumed, Siddaramaiah formally proposed Shivakumar’s name as CLP leader. The move was widely seen as signalling that Shivakumar’s elevation had the backing of both the outgoing Chief Minister and the Congress high command. The proposal was seconded by Parameshwara and approved unanimously.

Following his election, Shivakumar moved another resolution praising Siddaramaiah’s leadership and contributions during his tenure as Chief Minister and sought cooperation from legislators as he prepared to take charge of the state. The resolution was endorsed unanimously, completing the final formalities.

The development comes after Siddaramaiah stepped aside, ending months of speculation over a possible power shift in Karnataka. The transition followed marathon meetings in Delhi involving Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Venugopal and other senior Congress leaders to finalise not only the leadership change but also the broad contours of the new Cabinet and power-sharing arrangements.