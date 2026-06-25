Draft National Food Security (Amendment) Bill mulls 7 kg grain per person, caps family quota at 35 kg

The draft National Food Security (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aims to overhaul foodgrain distribution for the poorest households by moving from a fixed household quota to a per-person allocation, was released on Wednesday.

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The Department of Food and Public Distribution has invited suggestions and feedback from all stakeholders till July 13.

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The proposed amendment seeks to remove inequities in the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) by providing 7 kg of foodgrain per person per month, subject to a maximum of 35 kg per household. Under the National Food Security Act, 2013, Antyodaya households are entitled to 35 kg of foodgrain per family per month, while “priority households” receive 5 kg of foodgrain per person per month.

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According to the ministry, the draft aims to eliminate disparities and ensure fairness in the public distribution system. “The existing household-based entitlement under Antyodaya Anna Yojana, though intended as a protective measure for the most vulnerable families, results in significant inequities depending upon the size of the household.

Smaller households receive a higher per-capita entitlement, whereas larger households receive a lower per-capita entitlement, which may fall below the entitlement available to priority households,” it said.

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The objective of the amendment is to remove intra-category inequities, provide a more rational foodgrain allocation and better align entitlements with nutritional requirements.

Experts welcomed the 7 kg foodgrain quota, but questioned the rationale behind capping the overall quota for the family.

“The increase in the foodgrain quota from 5 kg to 7 kg is heartening, but why cap the household limit? Although the government says it aims to reduce inequity, the move could end up doing just that, as bigger families with more members would be at a disadvantage. The same logic applies to a family of two or three members, who will now receive only 14 kg or 21 kg of foodgrain,” agriculture policy analyst Devinder Sharma told The Tribune.

He also questioned why only the poor were required to submit extensive documentation and comply with multiple verification requirements. “The mandatory Aadhaar linkage for receiving foodgrain could push many beneficiaries out of the system. The government is forcing the poor to go to bed hungry. In the same country, relatives of chief ministers buy and sell prime land at throwaway prices. Were they also asked for mandatory Aadhaar linkages?” he said.

Economist Praveen Kumar said the Bill could have significant fiscal and subsidy implications. “The government should explain how the move will not impose an additional burden on the exchequer,” he said.

The draft has also drawn criticism from some state governments, advocacy groups and sections of the public over concerns about unequal distribution.

Civil society organisations, including the Right to Food Campaign, have criticised the broader push towards mandatory Aadhaar linkage and targeted databases under the proposed amendment. They argue that reliance on biometric authentication and beneficiary databases to identify and remove “ineligible” recipients often results in the wrongful exclusion of vulnerable populations from welfare schemes.