DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Drones disrupt 7 Amritsar flights, cops probe kabaddi filming link

Drones disrupt 7 Amritsar flights, cops probe kabaddi filming link

Tournament was being held near Ram Das Jee airport

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:21 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Amritsar airport authorities diverted flights as per protocol. File
Advertisement
Seven flights bound for Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here were diverted on Sunday night after suspected drone activity was reported near the airport.

The police are investigating whether drones used for videography during a kabaddi tournament at a stadium between Ballagan and Jhanjoti villages could be linked to the incident.

Advertisement

A case has been registered against unidentified persons at the Raja Sansi police station. SP (Operations) Gagandeep Singh Ghumman said a preliminary investigation found that a kabaddi tournament was held in the area, but it had ended in the evening.

Advertisement

The police are also examining other possibilities, including the use of drones during a marriage function.

According to the airport authorities, the IAF informed them about suspected drone activity over the airfield around 9.40 pm on Sunday.

Advertisement

Following the alert, the Air Traffic Control, Amritsar, activated the Joint Action Committee (JAC) under the prescribed standard operating procedure.

Airport Director Anirudh Sharma said the JAC was activated immediately after the information was received. As there was a possibility of an incoming aircraft coming in contact with a drone, the airspace was temporarily closed and landing operations were suspended. Normal operations at the airport resumed around 11.15 pm, he said.

Seven flights, including domestic and international services, were diverted during the disruption. Malaysia Airlines’ flight MH-118 from Kuala Lumpur was diverted to Delhi. IndiGo flights 6E-5028 from Mumbai and 6E-2045 from Delhi were diverted to Chandigarh. Air India flights AI-479 and AI-855, operating from Delhi to Amritsar, were turned back to Delhi. IndiGo flight 6E-1428 and Air India Express flight IX-120, both from Sharjah to Amritsar, were also diverted to Delhi.

The incident triggered an immediate security response, with the Central Industrial Security Force, the Punjab Police and other central security agencies put on alert. A complaint was also submitted to the Amritsar rural police.

Raja Sansi SHO Gurpreet Singh said police teams reached the area immediately after receiving information from the airport authorities but did not observe any suspicious activity.

The police subsequently checked information about the kabaddi tournament and found that drones had been used for videography during the daytime. However, the tournament had ended before the suspected activity was reported at night.

“We are investigating the matter after registering a case,” he said.

The airport is located in a border district and its operational area is considered highly sensitive. Flying drones or using laser lights within a 10-km radius of the international airport without permission is prohibited. The restriction also applies to marriage palaces, hotels, restaurants and public functions.

“We had a meeting with the airport authorities today. We assured them that people in nearby villages would be sensitised and made aware that no drone activity should be carried out,” said the SP (Operations).

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts