ED arrests AAP leader Deepak Singla in 'bank fraud' case

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Singla, who is also the AAP's Goa co-in-charge, was questioned for several hours before being taken into custody by the agency. The searches were carried out by the ED's Delhi zonal office-2, officials said.

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ED officials said inputs had been gathered from reliable sources that Singla allegedly handled the hawala operations for fund movement for AAP between Delhi and Goa.

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Further, Deepak Singla along with his uncle Ashok Kumar Mittal and brother Raman Singla and Harish Singla, reportedly defrauded Oriental Bank of Commerce of more than Rs 150 crore, the ED has alleged.

The money was sent to firms in Singapore, the anti-money laundering agency further alleged, adding that such proceeds of crime were reportedly routed back to India through a hawala route to be infused back in "illegal activities" of Singla.

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The development comes months ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in February next year, triggering a sharp political reaction from AAP leadership.

In a social media post, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said, “Deepak Singla has not been arrested because he did anything wrong. He has been arrested because he was working against the BJP and refused to join it. Deepak is brave and is fighting for the country.”

AAP Goa in-charge and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that the BJP was using Central agencies to target Opposition leaders in poll-bound states.

In a post on X, Atishi said, “With AAP's popularity growing in Goa, BJP's loyal foot soldier — the ED — has been sent here as well! From early morning today, there is an ED raid at the residence of AAP Goa co-in-charge, Deepak Singla, as well as the home of some volunteers in Goa.”

She further alleged, “Not only is this an attempt to scare our volunteers, but it is also to acquire all our organisational data for the BJP!”

Singla had contested the 2025 and 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from the Vishwas Nagar constituency on an AAP ticket.

This is not the first time Singla has come under the ED scanner. In 2024 too, the agency had conducted searches at his residence in connection with the same alleged bank fraud and money laundering probe.