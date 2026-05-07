The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted raids at a residential society near Kharar in Punjab’s Mohali district, where bags allegedly containing cash were reportedly thrown from a ninth-floor flat during the operation.

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According to sources, the raid was carried out at Flat No 906 in Western Towers, Chajju Majra, near Kharar. During the search operation, two bags allegedly containing cash bundles were reportedly thrown from the building premises.

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Eyewitnesses claimed that bundles of Rs 500 currency notes were seen scattered on the ground floor area of the society shortly after the incident. Residents gathered at the spot as ED officials took possession of the cash bags.

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Sources said around Rs 21 lakh in cash was recovered from the bags. However, there was no official confirmation from the ED regarding the exact amount recovered till the filing of this report.

Officials of the central agency were stated to be inside the flat for several hours, with the apartment reportedly locked from inside during the search proceedings.

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The flat as allegedly belonging to Nitin Bansal, though official ownership details were yet to be independently verified.

Sources further claimed that one of the premises raided was linked to a close aide of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. However, no official statement confirming the political connection had been issued by the ED or the Punjab government.

The raids were reportedly part of a wider crackdown, with searches also being conducted in Patiala at premises linked to persons allegedly associated with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Further details are awaited.