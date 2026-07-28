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Home / Top Headlines / Ex-Delhi Police cops seek nod for Jantar Mantar protest over 'Chalo Sansad' violence  

Ex-Delhi Police cops seek nod for Jantar Mantar protest over 'Chalo Sansad' violence  

Retired Delhi Police association says July 31 Jantar Mantar protest will back injured personnel and demand action against accused

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:24 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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RAF security personnel in the Connaught Place area during the agitation over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities in New Delhi. Image credit/PTI File
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Retired Delhi Police personnel have sought permission from the Delhi Police to hold a peaceful dharna at Jantar Mantar on July 31 in solidarity with police personnel injured during the 'Chalo Sansad' protest and to demand strict legal action against those allegedly involved in violence and vandalism.

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The protest march was called on July 20 by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister over the NEET-UG question paper leak. Pradhan resigned on Saturday, and the month-long CJP protest was called off.

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In a letter addressed to Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, the Delhi Police Mahasangh (Delhi Police Retired Non-Gazetted/Gazetted Officers Association) sought permission to organise the one-day protest from 11 am to 5 pm at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar.

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The association said the demonstration was intended to express solidarity and boost the morale of Delhi Police personnel who sustained injuries while performing duty during the protest.

According to Delhi Police, more than 200 police personnel allegedly sustained injuries during the "Chalo Sansad" protest, while over 65 protesters were also injured. Police had also said that more than 15 police vehicles were damaged during the clashes.

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The association said it wanted to press for strict legal action against "habitual offenders, anti-social elements, gangsters and violent instigators" allegedly involved in assaulting police personnel and damaging public property during the protest.

The application stated that the gathering would remain within the designated protest zone at Jantar Mantar, no march would be taken out towards Parliament House or Central Vista, no temporary structures or tents would be erected, and organisers would fully cooperate with the police while complying with all directions issued under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The organisers also undertook that the protest would remain peaceful, no weapons or prohibited items would be carried, and there would be no obstruction to pedestrian or vehicular movement.

Speaking to PTI, Ved Bhushan, former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Parliament Street and president of the association, said the demand was not against students who had participated peacefully in the protest.

"We are saying that no action should be taken against the students who were peacefully protesting there. But action must be taken against those who were involved in using criminal force and stone pelting on police personnel, damaging vehicles, and must be arrested," Bhushan said.

He further said that police had identified more than 2,800 people with criminal records who were allegedly involved in the violence and stone-pelting during the July 20 protest.

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