Fake passport expert, who helped Anmol Bishnoi flee to US, deported

In a major operation conducted in coordination with the FBI and Canadian law enforcement authorities, the Punjab Police have arrested gangster Karamveer Singh Deol.

A Ludhiana resident, Deol is an expert in making fake passports. He had allegedly facilitated the escape of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi to the US days before the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

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After a four-year pursuit involving Indian security agencies and sustained diplomatic efforts with Canadian authorities, Deol was deported from Canada on Monday night and taken into custody by the Punjab Police upon his arrival in New Delhi.

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Police sources said the operation, code-named “Long Reach”, involved close coordination among the Punjab Police, central agencies and foreign law enforcement authorities to track and secure Deol’s deportation.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Deol, a resident of Bahadur Ke village in Ludhiana, was the same individual whose wedding reception in Bakersfield, California, in 2023 featured a viral video showing fugitive Anmol Bishnoi dancing alongside Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann. Deol was apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

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The development comes days after the Punjab Police, with the assistance of central agencies, secured the extradition of Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Dalam, a key operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, from Moldova.

Yadav said Singh had provided logistical support and shelter to Anmol Bishnoi in the US. He was wanted in a case registered at the State Crime Police Station, SAS Nagar, under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Passport Act. The Anti-Gangster Task Force had issued a lookout circular against him on September 3.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Promod Ban said Singh had an extensive criminal record in Punjab, with at least five cases registered against him, including murder, attempt to murder, armed robbery, extortion and offences under the Arms Act.

Police officials said more wanted criminals could be brought back to India in the coming months as the Punjab Police and central security agencies continued to track fugitives operating abroad.