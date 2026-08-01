FIR against Meta India head after BJP’s plaint on ‘abusive’ PM posts

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have registered two FIRs against the Meta India head and some social media users over the alleged circulation of morphed and objectionable images and videos targeting PM Narendra Modi during a recent protest at Jantar Mantar.

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The cases were registered following a complaint by the Telangana BJP social media wing.

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According to the police, the cases related to the objectionable content shared on Meta-owned platforms during the protests led by the CJP demanding accountability over the NEET examination paper leak controversy. The BJP alleged that manipulated visuals and posts targeting the PM were widely circulated through multiple social media accounts.

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The FIRs invoke provisions relating to the alleged dissemination of false and objectionable digital content, with investigators examining the role of account operators as well as the platform’s compliance with legal obligations. The police are also tracing the origin and distribution network of the disputed posts.

The action comes days after the Centre sought an explanation from Meta over the temporary removal of PM Modi’s Facebook video addressing the paper leak issue, with the company attributing the incident to a technical error and expressing regret.

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Hyderabad DCP (Cyber Crime) Aravind Babu confirmed that two cases had been registered, and the matter was being probed.

Meanwhile, the Telangana BJP demanded immediate and exemplary legal action against those responsible for creating, disseminating and amplifying “morphed, abusive and derogatory content” targeting the PM. It asserted that the freedom of speech could never become a licence for organised abuse and character assassination.

BJP chief spokesperson NV Subhash said they had approached the police seeking action against the perpetrators as well as those who allegedly enabled and monetised such objectionable content. “Article 19(1)(a) guarantees every citizen the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression. However, Article 19(2) equally empowers the State to impose reasonable restrictions in the interests of sovereignty, public order, decency and morality,” he said.

Subhash said Meta may own the platform, but it certainly did not own India’s democratic values. “No multinational firm enjoys immunity from the laws of this country. If digital platforms fail to act responsibly despite being repeatedly alerted to objectionable content, they too must be held accountable.”