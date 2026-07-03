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Home / Top Headlines / ‘First he cheats on me, then he calls me’: Siya Goyal old video from pub goes viral

‘First he cheats on me, then he calls me’: Siya Goyal old video from pub goes viral

Old nightclub footage showing accused bride-to-be on a phone call resurfaces, adding new twists to investigation into Ketan Agarwal’s alleged murder in Pune

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:40 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Reports suggest Siya had demanded alcohol in custody, which were dismissed by her family. Image credit/ PTI file
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An old 15-second video of Siya Goyal, the woman accused in the killing of her fiancé Ketan Agarwal, has gone viral again, drawing fresh attention to a case already filled with conflicting claims and ongoing investigation.

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The clip, reportedly filmed in December 2025 at a nightclub, shows Siya answering a phone call while surrounded by loud music. In the video, she is seen holding a drink and reacting sharply during the conversation, repeatedly asking “Kaun?” (who is it?), before appearing irritated and speaking aggressively.

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At one point, she is heard alleging infidelity in the call, saying, “First he cheats on me, then he calls me,” along with abusive remarks, according to the footage circulating online.

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The resurfaced video has renewed public curiosity around the case in which Siya Goyal and her alleged accomplice Chetan Chaudhary are accused of pushing Ketan Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18.

Investigators claim the couple had planned the act in advance, allegedly even rehearsing how to push the victim at a separate location in Pune before the fatal incident. Police later took Siya to one of the suspected rehearsal spots, where she reportedly identified the site during reconstruction of events.

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Ketan (26) and Siya (20) were engaged in February and were scheduled to marry later this year in a lavish ceremony reportedly planned in Jaipur, with significant arrangements made by both families.

The case has drawn further attention due to conflicting narratives from both sides, with investigators noting that there were no eyewitnesses and that the two accused are blaming each other for the incident. A polygraph test has also been considered to help clarify roles in the alleged crime.

Meanwhile, earlier reports suggesting Siya demanded alcohol in custody were dismissed by her family, who called them false and said such claims were being exaggerated in the media.

Police continue to probe multiple angles as digital evidence, witness statements, and location-based reconstructions form the backbone of the ongoing investigation.

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