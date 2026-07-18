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Home / Top Headlines / First hydrogen train chugs off from Jind as Modi lauds success of ‘Make in India’

First hydrogen train chugs off from Jind as Modi lauds success of ‘Make in India’

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Jind, Updated At : 01:47 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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The PM flags off the hydrogen train at Jind. Haryana CM Nayab Saini is also seen.
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PM Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the country’s first hydrogen-powered passenger train from Jind, terming it the “longest and most powerful such train in the world”.

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Addressing a gathering at the HUDA ground after inaugurating the train, the PM equated the moment with the launch of the first-ever train in India during the British era in 1853, which ran between Mumbai and Thane. “The name of Jind has been booked in the annals of history as the first hydrogen-powered train has started operating between Jind and Sonepat,” he said.

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The PM said there were huge possibilities of the expansion of the hydrogen train after its launch between Jind and Sonepat. “We will continue to conduct research on it to bring down its cost and improve the efficiency,” he said, adding that hydrogen-powered trains had started about seven-eight years ago and only three-four countries had the capability to operate such trains.

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He said, “Every Indian will be proud to know that this is the most powerful hydrogen train with 3200 horsepower. This is also the longest train as the rest of the countries have just three-four coaches, while India has launched the 10-coach train.”

The PM said this was an apt example of make in India as it was designed and manufactured by Indian scientists and a local company.

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The PM said the recent changes in the Railways had proved beneficial for the country. He said due to the war in West Asia, the Strait of Hormuz had been affected for months, impacting the supply of petroleum products and fertilisers.

“Had such a situation (the war in west Asia) arisen before 2014, the Railways would have been in a deep crisis because at that time, major operations of trains were dependent on diesel-run engines. However, that’s no longer the case. Modi thinks in advance and also finds solutions,” he said.

He said the electrification of the train network started in 1925 and by 2014, only about one-third of the network had been electrified, while nearly 70 per cent remained dependent on diesel. At that pace, it would have taken around 300 years to fully electrify the network, he said, adding that in the past 12 years, nearly 99 per cent of the railway network had been electrified. He said that was the reason why Indian trains had not taken a halt despite the diesel crisis.

The PM said a strong rail and road network had been created in the country, which had accelerated growth. “Jind has been connected by five national highways. It will allow connectivity to farmers for selling produce, and will create new jobs,” he said.

The Prime Minister said efforts were being made for the Olympic Games to be held in India in 2036.

Modi said he held discussions with the governments of Australia and New Zealand on sports. “In the coming times, India will work together with both countries on several aspects, including the sports industry and training of athletes. This will greatly benefit the youth of Haryana as well,” he said.

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