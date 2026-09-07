Fix accountability, audit all PG hostels, demands CJP after South Delhi collapse

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Sunday demanded accountability and a safety audit of all paying guest (PG) hostels in Delhi after a five-storey hostel building collapsed in the Satya Niketan area, leaving five persons dead and several trapped.

CJP founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke criticised the government's priorities over educational infrastructure, saying students were being forced to live and study in unsafe conditions even as political establishments received attention and resources.

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A CJP team led by its organisation co-in-charge and north zone lead Deepak Baliyan and national joint secretary Balakrishna Shukla reached the collapse site near Delhi University's South Campus and joined residents and emergency personnel in the rescue efforts.

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Dipke, in a post on X, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over student safety, pointing out that Modi visited Delhi University a day earlier and invoked the term "dimagi Naxal" in his political speech, but spoke little about the condition of educational infrastructure.

"Today, a hostel building in South Campus collapsed, with students feared trapped under the debris. The number of casualties is still unknown," he said.

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"How long must students continue to pay the price for failing infrastructure?" Dipke said. "Adivasi students are dying in tribal regions due to a lack of care and support, and even students studying in the national capital are not safe," he said, demanding safe classrooms, safe hostels and basic dignity for the students.

"Is that really too much to ask for?" he said, asking whether the Prime Minister would visit DU again and explain how the collapse happened.

The CJP said its volunteers would remain at the site to assist families and monitor the rescue operation until all students are accounted for.

The outfit also demanded a swift inquiry into municipal oversight of student accommodations in the area and a safety audit of PG hostels across Delhi. Residents raised concerns over the structural safety of other buildings in the locality, where several residential properties have been converted into student paying guest accommodations. -- PTI