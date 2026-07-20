DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Flashfloods, landslides kill 13 in Rajouri, Poonch districts

Flashfloods, landslides kill 13 in Rajouri, Poonch districts

Many still missing | Rescue operation on | L-G, CM Omar Abdullah review situation

article_Author
Arjun Sharma
Jammu, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Floodwaters flow over a road after flashfloods caused by incessant overnight rainfall in Mendhar, Poonch district, on Sunday. PTI
Advertisement

At least 13 persons were killed and several others remain missing after torrential rain triggered widespread devastation in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu division. The Army, police and other agencies have launched a massive search-and-rescue operation to trace the missing and assist affected residents.

Advertisement

The administration and the Meteorological Department had issued multiple alerts regarding possible inclement weather conditions between July 19 and 23, urging residents of vulnerable areas not to venture near water streams.

Advertisement

However, heavy rain lashed the region late on Saturday and continued till Sunday, triggering flashfloods and landslides in the hilly and mountainous regions of the UT.

Advertisement

Eight members of a family who were hit by a landslide in Murrah village of Surankote in Poonch are feared dead. The bodies of only three members had been recovered till evening. The affected family members include Noor Safia, (59), Sajad Ahmed (16), Haqnawaz Ahmed (10), Shahnawaz Ahmed (10), Khalda Kouser (25), Sofian Iqbal (2), Bano Bi (60) and Mohd Akram (7).

At Noona Bandi in Poonch, Nazia Kouser (28), wife of Mohd Hafiz, died after her house collapsed due to the rain. Four injured members of the family were shifted to the district hospital. In another incident, Shahzaib Ahmad (22) died after a landslide hit a house in Sanglani-Surankote.

Advertisement

In Marhote, a minor girl, identified as Iram Kouser, daughter of Abdul Majid, drowned in a stream. Her body has been retrieved. Heavy rain also damaged houses in Sangla, Sangalani and Bufliaz, among other areas of Poonch, where damage to property has been reported.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the rescue and relief operations in Rajouri and Poonch following the incessant rain and flashfloods.

“I spoke to senior officials and reviewed the situation in Rajouri and Poonch affected by rain and flashfloods. In Rajouri, rescue teams from the civil administration, police, Army, SDRF and local volunteers are actively working on the ground. Affected families have already been moved to safety. All departments are on high alert, and they are prioritising immediate relief and repair work. I urge residents to stay calm and follow official updates,” he said.

Road connectivity to many areas has also been snapped as floodwaters damaged roads. Power infrastructure in many parts of Rajouri and Poonch was also damaged.

The floods also hit Bella Colony in Rajouri district, where a woman was killed. Dozens of vehicles were piled up near the new bus stand due to the force of the water. The Bella area is situated near a local river in Rajouri, where the water level rose above normal. The woman’s body was found floating in the river.

In another incident in Rajouri, a Jal Jeevan Mission employee in Thanamandi was swept away in floodwater and is missing.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he had been closely monitoring the evolving situation since early morning and that his office remained in constant touch with local representatives and district officials to ensure timely relief and rescue operations.

“Since first light this morning, I’ve been closely monitoring the situation arising from the extremely heavy rain in parts of Jammu, especially Rajouri town and surrounding areas. I’ve been in touch with the local MLAs of the region. While the situation continues to unfold, the first priority of the administration is to safeguard precious lives. The government will do everything possible to aid and assist affected people who have suffered property loss or damage due to the rains and flashfloods,” the Chief Minister said.

The Rajouri district administration said 150 families living in low-lying areas had been shifted to safer locations. The UT administration has warned that inclement weather conditions are likely to continue till July 23.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts