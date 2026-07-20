Flashfloods, landslides kill 13 in Rajouri, Poonch districts

At least 13 persons were killed and several others remain missing after torrential rain triggered widespread devastation in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu division. The Army, police and other agencies have launched a massive search-and-rescue operation to trace the missing and assist affected residents.

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The administration and the Meteorological Department had issued multiple alerts regarding possible inclement weather conditions between July 19 and 23, urging residents of vulnerable areas not to venture near water streams.

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However, heavy rain lashed the region late on Saturday and continued till Sunday, triggering flashfloods and landslides in the hilly and mountainous regions of the UT.

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Eight members of a family who were hit by a landslide in Murrah village of Surankote in Poonch are feared dead. The bodies of only three members had been recovered till evening. The affected family members include Noor Safia, (59), Sajad Ahmed (16), Haqnawaz Ahmed (10), Shahnawaz Ahmed (10), Khalda Kouser (25), Sofian Iqbal (2), Bano Bi (60) and Mohd Akram (7).

At Noona Bandi in Poonch, Nazia Kouser (28), wife of Mohd Hafiz, died after her house collapsed due to the rain. Four injured members of the family were shifted to the district hospital. In another incident, Shahzaib Ahmad (22) died after a landslide hit a house in Sanglani-Surankote.

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In Marhote, a minor girl, identified as Iram Kouser, daughter of Abdul Majid, drowned in a stream. Her body has been retrieved. Heavy rain also damaged houses in Sangla, Sangalani and Bufliaz, among other areas of Poonch, where damage to property has been reported.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the rescue and relief operations in Rajouri and Poonch following the incessant rain and flashfloods.

“I spoke to senior officials and reviewed the situation in Rajouri and Poonch affected by rain and flashfloods. In Rajouri, rescue teams from the civil administration, police, Army, SDRF and local volunteers are actively working on the ground. Affected families have already been moved to safety. All departments are on high alert, and they are prioritising immediate relief and repair work. I urge residents to stay calm and follow official updates,” he said.

Road connectivity to many areas has also been snapped as floodwaters damaged roads. Power infrastructure in many parts of Rajouri and Poonch was also damaged.

The floods also hit Bella Colony in Rajouri district, where a woman was killed. Dozens of vehicles were piled up near the new bus stand due to the force of the water. The Bella area is situated near a local river in Rajouri, where the water level rose above normal. The woman’s body was found floating in the river.

In another incident in Rajouri, a Jal Jeevan Mission employee in Thanamandi was swept away in floodwater and is missing.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he had been closely monitoring the evolving situation since early morning and that his office remained in constant touch with local representatives and district officials to ensure timely relief and rescue operations.

“Since first light this morning, I’ve been closely monitoring the situation arising from the extremely heavy rain in parts of Jammu, especially Rajouri town and surrounding areas. I’ve been in touch with the local MLAs of the region. While the situation continues to unfold, the first priority of the administration is to safeguard precious lives. The government will do everything possible to aid and assist affected people who have suffered property loss or damage due to the rains and flashfloods,” the Chief Minister said.

The Rajouri district administration said 150 families living in low-lying areas had been shifted to safer locations. The UT administration has warned that inclement weather conditions are likely to continue till July 23.