Followed senior’s order for deposits beyond limit: 'On run' Haryana IAS officer in bail plea

The 2011-batch IAS officer, Pardeep Kumar, who is facing arrest in the Rs 657-crore IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank scam, has blamed the then chairman of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Vineet Garg, for depositing more money with IDFC First Bank than the limit prescribed by the Finance Department and for ignoring other banks offering higher interest rates.

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Kumar and Garg are under the CBI’s scanner following the alleged Rs 169-crore fraud in the HSPCB’s account with IDFC First Bank. The case is part of the larger Rs 657-crore bank scam. Garg did not respond to phone calls or text messages.

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In his anticipatory bail application, which came up for hearing on Friday, the court issued notice to the CBI for July 2. Kumar claimed that, as Member Secretary of the HSPCB from August 31, 2022, to December 10, 2025, the surplus funds from matured fixed deposits “were reinvested strictly in accordance” with directions issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, on July 12, 2024.

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The directions stated that, except for small finance banks empanelled for the first time with the Haryana Government, no department should place more than Rs 50 crore with any one bank. IDFC First Bank fell under this category.

Kumar told the court that all communications and files were processed through the HSPCB’s e-file system. However, after Garg was appointed chairman on December 2, 2024, he wanted files relating to FDR investments to be shifted to the physical file system. The change was implemented on March 25, 2025.

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Kumar further alleged that, on the then chairman’s directions, a bank account of the HSPCB was opened with IDFC First Bank, Sector 32, Chandigarh. He said when Rs 143.87 crore of HSPCB funds were to be invested, he examined interest rates offered by different banks and, on March 5, 2025, proposed investing Rs 50 crore in IDFC First Bank for one year at 8.25 per cent, Rs 71.93 crore in HARCO Bank at 8.17 per cent for one year, and Rs 21.94 crore in Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank at 8 per cent for one year. He said put up a note in this regard in the file and sent it to Garg, who approved it.

Kumar alleged that thereafter, on March 27, July 1, July 30, October 1 and October 23, 2025, further investments of surplus funds were made in IDFC First Bank on the then chairman’s “oral instructions”, despite the prescribed Rs 50-crore ceiling for a first-time empanelled bank having already been exhausted under the Finance Department’s policy dated July 12, 2024.

The anticipatory bail application states: “These subsequent investments, including instances where allocation in favour of IDFC First Bank was enhanced by the then chairman himself despite availability of better rates from other banks, were beyond the limits originally adhered to by the petitioner and merit objective consideration in their proper factual context.”

Pardeep Kumar claimed that substantial investments continued to be channelled to IDFC First Bank, Sector 32, Chandigarh, despite the availability of several nationalised, government and private banks in Panchkula, where the HSPCB head office is located.

He pointed out that, on certain occasions, including the proposal dated October 23, 2025, the proposed investment in IDFC First Bank was independently increased from Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore by the then chairman, even though another empanelled bank had offered a higher rate of return.

He added that an additional transaction of Rs 3.50 crore was also made in favour of the same branch on the then chairman’s verbal directions. Kumar claimed that, as Member Secretary, he had no role except to follow the instructions of his superior officer. He further claimed that even after he left the department, his successor, IAS officer Yogesh Kumar, moved an investment proposal that was revised by the then chairman on his own using the powers vested in him. Garg served as the HSPCB chairman till April 9 this year.