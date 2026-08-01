Forgive students who abused me, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he wanted to forgive the students who used abusive language against him and his late mother, emphasising that it was the duty of society to "guide the misguided".

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In his fifth video message released on Instagram, the PM said abuses never solved anything and appealed to students to come together and work for the development of the country. "Learn from mistakes and move forward," he said to the children who used cuss words against him.

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"The country is moving ahead and will continue to do so. I want you all to move ahead as well. I live for you, I work for your future. Let us work together for national development," the PM said, reacting to the expletives some students directed at him during the July 20 protest led by Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar. The PM said the words some children used do not belong to any civilised society.

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"I was abused and so was my late mother. Such words were used as would not behove any civilised country. It was a very ugly sight, but today I want to say that sometimes we make mistakes in childhood and also get a chance to correct them. This is what childhood is all about. And that is why I can understand the anxiety society is feeling. It is a cultural shock as to how our daughters can use such language. But this is the time to embrace these children and show them the way. They are misled. It is our responsibility to show them the way," the PM said.

Indicating that the government will not pursue any case against any child who used cuss words, the PM said: "We cannot change things by punishing these children, making them do rounds of courts or shaming them in society."

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"I want to forgive them. Society should also accept this because I have one sentiment. Sometimes we bleed when we bite our tongue with our teeth, but we do not break the teeth because both the teeth and the tongue are ours. Children are also ours. It is difficult to show the misled a way but we have to do this work. I appeal to these children to join the journey of national development. I want to ask them to come and learn new things, learn from mistakes and walk with new dreams," the PM said.