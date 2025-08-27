Mumbai boasts of numerous celebrity homes, be it Alia-Ranbir’s bungalow or Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. Here are six of the most extravagant celebrity residences in the country, all of which are in the home of Bollywood.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt – Krishna Raj Bungalow (Rs 250 crore)

One of India’s most luxurious celebrity residences is the gorgeous Krishna Raj Bungalow in Mumbai, which is owned by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. This multi-storey mansion, which is valued at approximately Rs 250 crore, combines comfort and contemporary architecture. With its large rooms, private gardens, and excellent security, it’s the power couple’s ideal home.

Shah Rukh Khan – Mannat (Rs 200 crore)

Mannat, the famous seaside bungalow owned by SRK, is more than just a residence; it is a landmark in Mumbai. Mannat, which is in Bandra, is valued at about Rs 200 crore. The house has six floors, opulent interiors, and a private office, and it embodies Shah Rukh Khan’s classic charm and royal way of life.

Amitabh Bachchan – Jalsa (Rs 120 crore)

Jalsa, Amitabh Bachchan’s home in Juhu, is among the most well-known residences in Bollywood. This double-storey bungalow, which is valued at Rs 120 crore, frequently hosts media events and family get-togethers. It is a serene yet magnificent area thanks to its tasteful furnishings and lush vegetation.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone – Beaumonde Towers (Rs 119 crore)

In Prabhadevi’s Beaumonde Towers, this chic couple owns an opulent flat. The apartment, which is valued at Rs 119 crore, has designer interiors, panoramic sea views, and all the conveniences of high-rise living. The ideal balance of privacy and style is achieved.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra – Kinara (Rs 100 crore)

The value of Shilpa and Raj’s seaside Juhu home, Kinara, is Rs 100 crore. The house feels like a resort with its exquisitely decorated interiors, vintage artwork, and opulent spa. It is an embodiment of their refined and calm taste.

Salman Khan – Galaxy Apartments (Rs 100 crore)

Salman Khan has spent many years residing in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments. Fans swarm the property, which is valued at approximately Rs 100 crore, to catch a glimpse of the celebrity. Although it isn’t very elaborate, it is comforting and has sentimental value for the actor.