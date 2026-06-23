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Home / Top Headlines / From mining to clean energy, Jaishankar charts new course for India-Mongolia ties

From mining to clean energy, Jaishankar charts new course for India-Mongolia ties

The External Affairs Minister holds talks with Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh in Ulaanbaatar and reviews the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, including development cooperation, capacity building, security and multilateral coordination.

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:55 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar receives a warm welcome as he arrives in Mongolia, in Ulaanbaatar on Monday. ANI Photo
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday began a two-nation visit to Mongolia and South Korea, with New Delhi seeking to expand strategic and economic engagement with key Indo-Pacific partners.

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Beginning his visit in Mongolia, Jaishankar held talks with Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh in Ulaanbaatar and reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, including development cooperation, capacity building, security and multilateral coordination.

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The minister also identified mining, clean energy and agro-processing as areas offering fresh opportunities for collaboration between the two countries.

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"Delighted to meet FM Battsetseg Batmunkh in Ulaanbaatar. Our discussions reflected the warmth, strength and promise of our Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar said after the meeting.

"Also spoke about opportunities in mining, clean energy and agri processing. As a third neighbour and a spiritual partner, India stands ready to advance its close and cordial ties with Mongolia," he added.

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Jaishankar's visit comes as India seeks to strengthen its "third neighbour" partnership with the resource-rich East Asian nation and deepen cooperation beyond traditional areas such as culture and Buddhism.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar will remain in Mongolia till June 23 and is scheduled to call on the country's leadership besides holding extensive discussions with his counterpart.

From Mongolia, the External Affairs Minister will travel to the Republic of Korea on June 24 for talks with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.

The visit to South Korea is expected to focus on strengthening political and economic ties, with both sides likely to review cooperation in trade, technology and regional issues.

Jaishankar will also deliver the keynote address at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity on June 25.

The two-nation tour comes amid India's continuing efforts to broaden its strategic footprint in the Indo-Pacific and enhance partnerships with countries that share its vision of a free, open and inclusive region.

India and Mongolia elevated their ties to a strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to the country in 2015, while South Korea has emerged as one of India's key economic and technological partners under New Delhi's Act East policy.

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