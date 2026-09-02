Gangsterism grips Haryana, 396 get cover post threat

Not just Punjab, even neighbouring Haryana now seems to be in the grip of gangsterism and extortion, with a growing number of people, ranging from industrialists and politicians to singers, seeking security cover.

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Government data shared in the Haryana Assembly today showed that businessmen were most vulnerable to extortion, followed by public representatives and others, including artistes. The government said 396 persons had been provided security in the state after receiving threats from gangsters between January 1, 2025, and July 31, 2026.

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Of those given security, 338 (over 85 per cent) are businessmen, 25 are public representatives and 33 belonged to other categories, including Haryanvi singers. The Opposition Congress blamed the “deteriorating law and order situation” for the rise in organised crime.

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Gangs led by Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Anil Chippi, Akshay Palra, Sandeep, alias Kala, of Jatheri, Neeraj Bawana, Naveen Bali, Himanshu, alias Bhau, and Kala Kharampuriya continue to operate in the state. Several of these gangsters have an offshore presence.

On August 26, Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan was allegedly murdered by shooters of the Gogi gang in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly over his song “‘Court me goli maarenge meri jaan… judge ke paseene aayenge’ (we will shoot you in court; it’ll cause panic even among the judiciary).” Investigators suspect that the murder was planned from inside a Haryana jail.

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A few days earlier, Karnal BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand received a death threat from one Balbir Singh, who claimed to be the “area commander” of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Sirsa Congress MLA Gokul Setia has received threats on multiple occasions while Meham Congress MLA Balram Dangi recently received an extortion call demanding Rs 5 crore.

The figures on security cover were shared by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in response to a question from Mullana Congress MLA Pooja. Saini said details of those under security cover could not be disclosed as doing so would raise the threat perception against them.

Haryana has deployed 691 personnel to protect “high-value targets” in the state. Saini said while the state government was bearing the security expenses for 366 persons, 20 were covered on a payment basis. “The security provided to the remaining 10 persons is partly at government expense and partly on a payment basis,” he said.

On August 27, Saini had admitted to a 17 per cent rise in extortion cases in the state while replying to a calling attention motion on the deteriorating law and order situation.

“Up to July this year, 296 extortion cases have been reported, compared to 253 last year. This increase is primarily attributable to anonymous overseas callers using digital applications and other technologies to conceal their identity and location,” he said.

The Haryana Police have arrested 3,210 gangsters during 2024, 2025 and up to July 2026. During 2025-26, 19 gangsters were deported while 12 others were detained abroad. Besides, 144 lookout circulars and 50 Red Corner Notices were issued and 53 references were made to Interpol.

Last month, a Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court flagged Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram for the growing presence of “organised criminal gangs and sleeper cells”. The court had asked the Home Department to file an affidavit on the institutional measures being taken by Haryana to tackle organised crime.