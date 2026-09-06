Get the b****y job done: Kangana Ranaut raps Mandi officials

Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday came down heavily on officials over delays in executing development works under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), questioning the accountability and work culture of implementing agencies in her constituency.

Speaking at a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting, Ranaut expressed displeasure over the poor utilisation of funds despite repeated directions to departments.

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She said nearly Rs 11 crore had been sanctioned for development projects, but a substantial portion remained unspent even after almost two years. According to her, by March-April, less than Rs 1 crore had been utilised across the constituency. In Mandi alone, only about Rs 50-60 lakh had reportedly been spent out of nearly Rs 5.5 crore allocated.

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Questioning the persistent delays, the MP said officials should focus on completing projects rather than offering assurances. “I don't need your address, get the bloody job done now,” she remarked, adding that the time for discussions on pending issues was over.

Ranaut said several projects had stalled because agencies failed to secure land and obtain mandatory clearances. In some cases, funds had allegedly been released despite the absence of land or necessary approvals.

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She directed officials to summon agencies that had failed to begin work and consider withdrawing funds from projects where work had not been initiated. The MP also flagged instances where funds had remained idle for prolonged periods despite projects having received all approvals.

Stressing the need for better utilisation of public money, Ranaut cited cases where projects were almost complete but a few thousand rupees remained unutilised in their accounts.

She further questioned what message such poor fund utilisation would send to the national media about the district's administrative performance, calling for greater accountability and timely execution of development works.

The MP said officials should be assessed on work completed on the ground, not on promises or future plans, and urged them to ensure that sanctioned projects were implemented without further delay.