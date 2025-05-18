DT
'Given a choice between hell and Pakistan, I'd choose…': Javed Akhtar

The lyricist shares how he faces backlash from people for being outspoken
ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:53 PM May 18, 2025 IST
Javed Akhtar. File photo
Lyricist Javed Akhtar has stirred headlines with his remark at the launch of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s book Narkatla Swarg (Heaven in the Swamp) in Mumbai on Saturday.

Addressing the audience, Akhtar shared how, over the years, he has faced backlash from people for being outspoken.

“People from both sides abuse me. It is not one-sided,” he said.

“I would be very ungrateful if I do not admit that there are people who also appreciate, support, praise, and encourage me,” Akhtar said.

“But this is also true: the extremists from this side also abuse me, and the extremists from that side also abuse me. This is the reality. If even one of them stops, I will start to worry about what mistake I have made,” he added.

In a sharp and controversial comment, Akhtar added, “One sude calls me a ‘kaafir’ and says I will go to hell. The other calls me a ‘jihadi’ and tells me to go to Pakistan. Toh agar mere paas sirf choice Pakistan aur jahannum yani nark ki hain toh main nark hi jaana pasand karunga. (So, if my only choices are between Pakistan and hell – I would rather go to hell.)”

The event was attended by several political leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (Shard Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar and Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale.

Meanwhile, the book Narkatla Swarg, written by Sanjay Raut, revolves around his political journey and experiences.

