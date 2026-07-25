DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Govt orders GitHub to remove Bluetooth-based chat app Bitchat over security concerns: Jack Dorsey

Govt orders GitHub to remove Bluetooth-based chat app Bitchat over security concerns: Jack Dorsey

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:09 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CJP supporters during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. Manas Ranjan Bhui
Advertisement

Bluetooth messaging application Bitchat, extensively being used by protesting students during the ongoing NEET paper leak agitation amid internet curbs, was on Friday sent a removal notice by the government. This comes a day after The Tribune highlighted how protesters were using the app to coordinate movements.

Advertisement

The Home Ministry's cybercrime arm, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), has ordered Microsoft subsidiary GitHub to remove Bitchat, according to the notice received by the platform.

Advertisement

"The Government of India does not like technologies like Bitchat and wants it taken down," the app's developer and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a post on X on Friday, while sharing a copy of the July 23 notice.

Advertisement

"The application's design, which enables communication even during network restrictions, creates a substantial risk of misuse by anti-national elements, terrorist organisations, organised criminal groups, and cybercriminals seeking to evade lawful detection and continue communication despite legally imposed restrictions," the I4C notice mentioned.

"Intelligence inputs indicate that such decentralised communication platforms are capable of being exploited for coordinating unlawful assemblies, violent protests, dissemination of misinformation, radicalisation, criminal conspiracies, and other activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, public order, and for facilitating the commission of cognisable offences," the notice added further.

Advertisement

It further pointed out that the app enables communication even during network restrictions and creates a substantial risk of misuse by anti-national elements, terrorist organisations, organised criminal groups and cyber criminals seeking to evade lawful detection and continue communication despite legally imposed restrictions.

Referring to Bitchat, I4C said the content hosted or published by the GitHub intermediary platform is prohibited by law or being used to commit an unlawful act. I4C said it had identified multiple applications as communication platforms capable of establishing decentralised peer-to-peer messaging over Bluetooth mesh networks without relying on mobile networks, internet connectivity, or centralised servers.

"The application enables anonymous communication without mandatory user registration, phone number verification, or centralised logging of communications. The technical architecture of the application significantly impedes lawful interception, attribution and investigation by law enforcement agencies," the notice said further.

The notice comes after several users participating in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, were observed using bluetooth-based messaging apps after the government imposed temporary restrictions on internet services around the protest site.

According to I4C, since communications occur directly between nearby devices through a decentralised mesh network, the platform can be misused to evade lawful surveillance, facilitate anonymous coordination, and circumvent lawful restrictions imposed by competent authorities during situations involving public disorder, riots, terrorism, organised crime, or internet shutdowns.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts