Guilty won’t be spared, don’t politicise issue: PM breaks silence on NEET row

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Speaking on the issue for the first time since the agitation erupted, the Prime Minister said paper leaks were not a partisan issue and should not be politicised.

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“Paper leak is not a Centre’s issue alone. Whoever is involved in paper leaks across states should be punished. This is not a political issue or a partisan matter. We need foolproof systems to prevent this crime. It is a national responsibility to ensure no one plays with the future of our children,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju quoted PM Modi as having said at an NDA MPs’ meeting today.

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The PM’s message, delivered at a political gathering, was meant for students who have been agitated over paper leaks, leading to a massive protest in central Delhi yesterday.

The Prime Minister told the gathering that immediately after the NEET (UG) paper leak this year, a swift crackdown was launched, leading to the arrest of 13 people.

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“To safeguard the interests of students, a re-examination was conducted successfully and the results declared promptly. The Centre has also introduced stricter laws and stronger safeguards to prevent paper leaks,” the PM said, adding that protecting the future of India’s youth was the government’s highest priority.

Rijiju said the PM had asked for top class lawyers to be engaged to bring the 13 accused in the NEET (UG) paper leak to justice.

The Prime Minister broke his silence a month after the CJP began its agitation at Jantar Mantar on June 20.