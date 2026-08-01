Haryana athletes’ medal rush continues at Commonwealth Games

As a schoolgirl, Seema Kaliraman collected discus throws for her teachers during practice sessions. She then participated in state school games in the hope of winning a better tiffin box or water bottle. Years later, the Bhiwani athlete stood on the Commonwealth Games podium with a bronze medal. Her journey has been nothing short of inspiring.

Advertisement

With this, Haryana’s impressive showing at the Commonwealth Games continues. While Seema claimed bronze, boxers Preeti Panwar and Ankush Panghal have assured the state two silver medals by reaching their respective finals. They will now fight for gold.

Advertisement

Hailing from Dinod village in Bhiwani, a district known for producing boxers, Seema won the bronze with her best throw of 58.65 metres.

Advertisement

Speaking to mediapersons, Seema said she had nurtured the dream of winning an international medal since childhood. She pursued that dream and continued training even during the Covid pandemic, confident that her opportunity would come sooner or later. Now, at 27, while balancing motherhood and pursuing a PhD, she has grabbed that opportunity with a Commonwealth Games medal.

Though she stayed away from competition for two seasons due to pregnancy, she resumed training within a year of the birth of her son, Rudra, in 2022 and regained her fitness and strength. Her husband, Ravinder, himself a former discus thrower whose sporting career was cut short by an injury, took over as her personal coach.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated Seema, saying her hard work, dedication and sporting spirit had brought laurels to both Haryana and the country. Celebrations broke out at her residence at Dinod village. Family members and villagers distributed sweets and exchanged greetings.

Meanwhile, boxers Preeti from Bhiwani and Ankush from Hisar advanced to their respective finals. Preeti entered the women’s 54kg final with a convincing 5-0 victory over Zambia’s Catherine Mwape in the semifinal. A native of Badsara village in Bhiwani district, Preeti is serving as a Naib Subedar in the Army. Her father Somveer is an ASI with the Haryana Police. She won a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games and a gold medal at the 2025 World Cup. She will now compete for gold tomorrow.

Soon after Preeti’s victory, 19-year-old Ankush from Bheria village in Hisar, stormed into the men’s 80 kg final with a unanimous decision victory over Canada’s Joshua Ofori. Known for his speed and accurate punching, Ankush has also assured India of at least a silver medal. He defeated Ofori 5-0 with a dominant performance in the semifinals.

His father, Suresh Panghal, a farmer, said Ankush took up boxing at the age of 12 and began training under coach Pradeep in Hisar. He is currently training with the Army at a sports centre in Bengaluru. He won silver medals at the 2023 Youth Championship in Kazakhstan and the 2025 World Boxing Cup, besides representing India at the 2026 National Championship and Grand Prix.