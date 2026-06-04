icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Haryana on thunderstorm alert: Weather department predicts rain, strong winds across state

Haryana on thunderstorm alert: Weather department predicts rain, strong winds across state

article_Author
Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:48 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A moderate thunderstorm (wind speeds of 40-60 kmph) with lightning is likely in parts of Haryana.
Advertisement

The Indian Meteorological Department ( IMD), Chandigarh, has sounded an alert for a moderate thunderstorm (wind speeds of 40-60 kmph) with lightning very likely over parts of Taoru, Ballabgarh, Sohna, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Sampla, Rohtak, Faridabad, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Ganaur, Samalkha, Gohana and Israna. The alert is valid till 4.30 pm on Thursday.

Advertisement

Additionally, a light thunderstorm is predicted for (wind speed 30-40 kmph) with lightning over parts of Firozpur Jhirka, Punahana, Hodal, Hathin, Nuh, Palwal, Taoru, Ballabgarh, Sohna, Gurugram, Rewari, Pataudi, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, Berikhas, Sampla, Rohtak, Faridabad, Samalkha, Bapouli, Meham, Gohana, Julana, Israna, Safidon, Jind and Panipat.

Advertisement

According to the department, there is a risk of tree branches breaking, flying debris and lightning strikes on vulnerable spots such as large trees, electric towers, water bodies, building tops and hilltops.

Advertisement

“There can be damage to standing crops, including horticultural crops," said the IMD alert. Disruptions due to a power shutdown are also ," it added.

Citizens have been advised to stay away from electric poles and power lines and beware of flying debris. “If driving and can't move to a safe location, pull over at a safe place and stay inside a closed vehicle. Don't take shelter under trees & don't go near water bodies,” instructed the alert.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts