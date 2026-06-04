Haryana on thunderstorm alert: Weather department predicts rain, strong winds across state

The Indian Meteorological Department ( IMD), Chandigarh, has sounded an alert for a moderate thunderstorm (wind speeds of 40-60 kmph) with lightning very likely over parts of Taoru, Ballabgarh, Sohna, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Sampla, Rohtak, Faridabad, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Ganaur, Samalkha, Gohana and Israna. The alert is valid till 4.30 pm on Thursday.

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Additionally, a light thunderstorm is predicted for (wind speed 30-40 kmph) with lightning over parts of Firozpur Jhirka, Punahana, Hodal, Hathin, Nuh, Palwal, Taoru, Ballabgarh, Sohna, Gurugram, Rewari, Pataudi, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, Berikhas, Sampla, Rohtak, Faridabad, Samalkha, Bapouli, Meham, Gohana, Julana, Israna, Safidon, Jind and Panipat.

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According to the department, there is a risk of tree branches breaking, flying debris and lightning strikes on vulnerable spots such as large trees, electric towers, water bodies, building tops and hilltops.

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“There can be damage to standing crops, including horticultural crops," said the IMD alert. Disruptions due to a power shutdown are also ," it added.

Citizens have been advised to stay away from electric poles and power lines and beware of flying debris. “If driving and can't move to a safe location, pull over at a safe place and stay inside a closed vehicle. Don't take shelter under trees & don't go near water bodies,” instructed the alert.