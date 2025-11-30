A 30-year-old man from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, Vijay Kumar Sheoran, who had quit his job in the Central Board of Excise and Customs earlier this year to pursue higher studies and a better future in the UK, was stabbed to death on November 25 in Worcester, about 215 km from London.

Though the British police are yet to come out with any disclosure, Vijay’s family back home suspects the involvement of someone from Haryana and Punjab in the murder. The family has approached the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to issue directions to the Indian High Commission in London to help in getting back the mortal remains at the earliest.

Vijay’s brother Ravi Kumar, a resident of Jagrambass village in Badhra subdivision of Charkhi Dadri district, has written a letter to the MEA. The victim was studying at the University of the West of England (UWE), Bristol.

“Our family is devastated by this incident. We request the MEA to help us in getting my brother’s body back for the last rites. Due to the complex legal formalities and documentation in the UK, it is difficult for us to manage on our own,” he wrote.

Ravi said Vijay was last posted in Kochi and had quit the government job to build a better future in the UK. He suspected the involvement of someone from Haryana and Punjab in the crime. He also appealed to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for help.

Information shared by the West Mercia Police on their website on Friday stated that around 4.15 am (UK time) on November 25, a 30-year-old man was found by officers on Barbourne Road in Worcester with serious injuries. “He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Five men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are now on bail as the investigation continues,” the statement mentioned. The police said the sixth man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder had since been released with no further action.