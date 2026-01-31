DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / Top Headlines / HM accuses Rahul of insulting Northeast by not wearing ‘gamosa’

HM accuses Rahul of insulting Northeast by not wearing ‘gamosa’

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jan 31, 2026 IST
{From L) CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Home Minister Amit Shah and minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh on Friday. ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disrespecting the north-eastern region by refusing to wear the traditional gamosa presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the Republic Day ‘At Home’ reception.

Addressing a public rally in Assam’s Dibrugarh, Shah said, “Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants, but as long as the BJP is in power, it will not allow any disrespect towards the culture of the north-eastern states.”

He said that all other dignitaries, including foreign guests, wore the gamosa as a mark of respect, while Gandhi was the only person who refused to do so.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also criticised the Opposition leader and his party, saying, “Rahul Gandhi should learn to respect the culture of the Northeast, the people of Assam and the Northeast. Otherwise, he should not ask for votes.”

Both Shah and Sarma targeted Gandhi over photographs showing him as the only person not wearing the gamosa. Their remarks come ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam later this year.

Responding to Shah’s criticism, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who also attended the reception hosted by the President, said the BJP was trying to “destroy Rahul Gandhi’s image through false propaganda” but would not succeed.

Shah also attacked the Congress, alleging that it had done nothing for Assam’s development. “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what his party has given to Assam except guns, bullets, conflict and deaths of youth,” he said.

He further alleged that the Congress had used infiltration as a “weapon for its vote bank politics”.

