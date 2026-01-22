‘Homebound’ out of Oscars, fails to get nomination in best international feature category

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s acclaimed drama “Homebound” is out of Oscars 2026, failing to get a nomination in the best international feature film category.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday. India’s entry was in the Academy’s shortlist of 15 in the category but couldn’t make it to the final five.

Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, the Hindi language film has enjoyed a strong festival run, beginning with its premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year.

Inspired by an article headlined “Taking Amrit Home” by journalist Basharat Peer in The New York Times, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

It chronicles the childhood friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit, who aspire to join the police force in search of dignity and social acceptance long denied to them because of their surnames. Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese is attached to the project as an executive producer.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 15 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The final nominees in the category are Brazil’s “The Secret Agent”, French drama “It Was Just an Accident”, Norway’s “Sentimental Value”, Spain’s “Sirat” and Tunisian feature “The Voice of Hind Rajab”.

Only three Indian films have made it to the last round — Mehboob Khan’s “Mother India” (1957), Mira Nair’s “Salaam Bombay!” (1988) and Ashutosh Gowariker’s “Lagaan” (2001). While all three earned nominations, none went on to win the Oscar.