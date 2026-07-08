How ‘Satluj’ landed on OTT despite red flags? Govt panel to examine

In an important development related to the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Satluj’, the Centre is examining how the controversial film, with a bearing on national security, landed online despite past red flags.

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The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s high-level Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) that examines controversial OTT content has engaged the leaders of ZEE5 and ‘Satluj’ producer Ronnie Screwvala on the issue.

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Top sources told The Tribune that the matter at hand was--how the film landed on OTT after being previously denied a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance in the current form and after losing a relief bid in the courts.

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ZEE5 and ‘Satluj’ producers are learnt to have told the panel that they did not know of past red flags around the film. The filmmakers had first approached the Censor Board for certification way back in December 2022. Sources said the film that was submitted for the CBFC clearance was titled "Ghallughara".

Official records revealed the CBFC communicated reservations about the film--its potential adverse consequences for national security--to the filmmakers in May 2023. "Subsequently, the filmmakers moved court against the Censor Board orders about clearing the film with content alterations and cuts. The court did not grant relief to the filmmakers who eventually withdrew the case on January 7, 2025," a top source told The Tribune today.

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Officials also added that in government and CBFC records, the name of the film in question continued to be "Ghallughara". "The filmmakers have now altered the name and streamed the content online when everything about the film's past and reasons for why it was not cleared are known. This is a question for the OTT platform in question and the film producers and promoters to answer," an official source said, adding that these issues were being clarified.

The IDC is a standing committee of the I&B Ministry constituted under the Information Technology Rules-2021 and it acts as the government's apex review panel for takedown of OTT content which is otherwise not regulated in India.

The IDC on Sunday passed interim orders blocking ‘Satluj’ online and is now in the process of hearing stakeholders before a final order for takedown or otherwise is passed.

Section 69A of the Information Technology Act-2000 empowers the government to block public access to any information in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence, security, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, or for preventing incitement to cognisable offences. It was under this provision that the takedown of the film ‘Satluj’ from ZEE5 was ordered.