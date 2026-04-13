‘I love you to the moon and back’: Christina returns from space, reunion with dog goes viral

After completing a historic journey around the moon, astronaut Christina Koch returned to earth from the Artemis II mission last Friday, marking a significant step in space exploration.

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Beyond the scientific achievement, it was a deeply personal moment that has captured the internet’s attention.

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The post captioned, “In order: 🌍 🤗 🐕🏖️

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I’m still pretty sure I was the happier side of this reunion. Sadie taught me everything I needed to know about being an emotional support animal. Didn’t expect that would come in handy.”

Soon after arriving home, Koch was greeted by her dog, Sadie, in a reunion. In the widely shared video, Sadie appears to sense Koch’s presence even before seeing her, pacing excitedly and pawing at the door.

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The moment the door opens, Koch drops to her knees, calling out to her beloved pet. What follows is pure joy—Sadie darts around her, unable to contain the excitement, before grabbing a toy in what seems like a playful celebration of the long-awaited return.

One user commented, “Sadie has no idea how far you travelled to see her again. Love this so much. ❤️❤️❤️”

Another comment read, “Orbiting the moon and running on the beach in the same week is unbelievable I’m obsessed,” while a third user wrote, “Mom where’d you go!? Oh just to the moon and back ✨ 🌕”

Another user commented, “I love you to the moon and back.”