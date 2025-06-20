‘I will crash the plane’: Unruly Bengaluru woman doctor threatens Air India crew after row over luggage

While people are still paranoid of boarding a plane after the Ahmedabad plane crash, a threat to crash another could just add to their fear.

Dr Vyas Hiral Mohanbhai, a Bengaluru-based woman doctor, had to be taken off an Air India aircraft at the Bengaluru airport after she threatened to crash the plane following a dispute over luggage.

Mohanbhai picked up a quarrel with the crew after they objected to her putting her hand luggage on the first row of the aircraft before moving to her seat. They urged her to put it in the overhead compartment over her seat, but she did not pay heed and allegedly yelled at the crew.

She allegedly also misbehaved with the fellow passengers who tried to calm her down. She even threatened the crew that she would crash the plane.

Following this, the captain and crew called the airport security, who escorted her out of the plane.

According to reports, the woman continued to behave this way even after being taken to the police station.

She has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.