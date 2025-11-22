DT
IAF's leased mid-air refueller lands in Agra

IAF's leased mid-air refueller lands in Agra

Boeing KC-135 is on wet-lease under which the aircraft will be flown, manned and maintained by the pilots and crew belonging to an American firm. The US Air Force also uses a KC-135.

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:53 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
In a sign of the normalisation of India-US ties and increasing defence cooperation between the two nations, the Indian Air Force has leased a Boeing KC-135 plane, which is a mid-air refueller.

The US-made plane, which has a system to re-fuel fighter jets, transport planes and helicopters in mid-flight, landed at the IAF’s Agra base today.

This is the second strategic lease of military equipment from the US. Two high-altitude ‘predator’ drones have been leased from US company General Atomics. These drones provide excellent imagery during the military stand off with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

The plane would also be used for operations of the Navy. At present, the IAF and the Navy use the fleet of six Russian IL -78 tankers, which are ageing and face maintenance issues. The IAF has been trying to get new mid-air refuellers since 2007.

The plane is on wet-lease under which the aircraft will be flown, manned and maintained by the pilots and crew belonging to an American firm. The US Air Force also uses a KC-135.

